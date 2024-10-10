Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 10-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.76853.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.97000.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: On Thursday, gold prices experienced a minor decline. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7685.3 per gram, decreasing by Rs.760.0. The price for 22 carat gold is Rs.7046.3 per gram, a drop of Rs.700.0.

The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.15%, while in the last month, it has decreased by 4.76%.

The current rate for silver stands at Rs.97000.0 per kg, down by Rs.2000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 76853.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 09-10-2024, was 77613.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, on 04-10-2024, was 77733.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 97000.0 per kg. The rate from yesterday, on 09-10-2024, was 100000.0 per kg, and the price from last week, on 04-10-2024, was 98100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 76701.0 for 10 grams. The price from yesterday, on 09-10-2024, was 77461.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-10-2024 was 77581.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 102600.0 per kg. The rate from yesterday, on 09-10-2024, was 105600.0 per kg, and the price from last week, on 04-10-2024, was 103700.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 76707.0 for 10 grams. The price from yesterday, on 09-10-2024, was 77467.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-10-2024 was 77587.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 96300.0 per kg. The rate from yesterday, on 09-10-2024, was 99200.0 per kg, and the price from last week, on 04-10-2024, was 97400.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 76705.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 09-10-2024, was 77465.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-10-2024 was 77585.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 97800.0 per kg. The rate from yesterday, on 09-10-2024, was 100800.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 04-10-2024 was 98900.0 per kg.

As of the time of publication, the November 2024 MCX futures for gold were trading at Rs.662.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 1.378%. The November 2024 MCX futures for silver were trading at Rs.3925.5 per kg, showing an increase of 2.507%.

Fluctuations in the prices of gold and silver are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from established jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values across nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these variations. Additionally, global events, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also significantly impact gold prices in the Indian market.

