Gold and silver prices today on 10-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices remained steady on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7953.3 per gram, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7292.3 per gram. The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been 1.17%, whereas in the last month it has seen a decline of 2.59%. The current price of silver stands at Rs.97100.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹79533.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 09-11-2024, was ₹79643.0 for 10 grams, and the price from the previous week, 04-11-2024, was ₹80573.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹97100.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 09-11-2024, was also ₹97100.0 per kg, while the price from the previous week, 04-11-2024, was ₹100100.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹79381.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 09-11-2024, was ₹79491.0 for 10 grams, and the price from the previous week, 04-11-2024, was ₹80421.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹105700.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 09-11-2024, was also ₹105700.0 per kg, while the price from the previous week, 04-11-2024, was ₹108700.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹79387.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 09-11-2024, was ₹79497.0 for 10 grams, and the price from the previous week, 04-11-2024, was ₹80427.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹96400.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 09-11-2024, was also ₹96400.0 per kg, while the price from the previous week, 04-11-2024, was ₹99400.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹79385.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 09-11-2024, was ₹79495.0 for 10 grams, and the price from the previous week, 04-11-2024, was ₹80425.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹97900.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 09-11-2024, was also ₹97900.0 per kg, while the price from the previous week, 04-11-2024, was ₹100900.0 per kg.
The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78492.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.3% at the time of publication. Conversely, the silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.93673.0 per kg, indicating a decrease of 1.092% at the time of publication.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values across nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations concerning gold trade significantly contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events, including the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices in the Indian market.
