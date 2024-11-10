Gold and silver prices today on 10-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.79533.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.97100.0 in Delhi.

Published10 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold prices remained steady on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7953.3 per gram, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7292.3 per gram. The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been 1.17%, whereas in the last month it has seen a decline of 2.59%. The current price of silver stands at Rs.97100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 79533.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 09-11-2024, was 79643.0 for 10 grams, and the price from the previous week, 04-11-2024, was 80573.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 97100.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 09-11-2024, was also 97100.0 per kg, while the price from the previous week, 04-11-2024, was 100100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 79381.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 09-11-2024, was 79491.0 for 10 grams, and the price from the previous week, 04-11-2024, was 80421.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 105700.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 09-11-2024, was also 105700.0 per kg, while the price from the previous week, 04-11-2024, was 108700.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 79387.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 09-11-2024, was 79497.0 for 10 grams, and the price from the previous week, 04-11-2024, was 80427.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 96400.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 09-11-2024, was also 96400.0 per kg, while the price from the previous week, 04-11-2024, was 99400.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 79385.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 09-11-2024, was 79495.0 for 10 grams, and the price from the previous week, 04-11-2024, was 80425.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 97900.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 09-11-2024, was also 97900.0 per kg, while the price from the previous week, 04-11-2024, was 100900.0 per kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78492.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.3% at the time of publication. Conversely, the silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.93673.0 per kg, indicating a decrease of 1.092% at the time of publication.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values across nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations concerning gold trade significantly contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events, including the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:10 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
