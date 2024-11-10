Gold and silver prices today on 10-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.79533.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.97100.0 in Delhi.

Gold prices remained steady on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7953.3 per gram, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7292.3 per gram. The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been 1.17%, whereas in the last month it has seen a decline of 2.59%. The current price of silver stands at Rs.97100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹79533.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 09-11-2024, was ₹79643.0 for 10 grams, and the price from the previous week, 04-11-2024, was ₹80573.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹97100.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 09-11-2024, was also ₹97100.0 per kg, while the price from the previous week, 04-11-2024, was ₹100100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹79381.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 09-11-2024, was ₹79491.0 for 10 grams, and the price from the previous week, 04-11-2024, was ₹80421.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹105700.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 09-11-2024, was also ₹105700.0 per kg, while the price from the previous week, 04-11-2024, was ₹108700.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹79387.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 09-11-2024, was ₹79497.0 for 10 grams, and the price from the previous week, 04-11-2024, was ₹80427.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹96400.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 09-11-2024, was also ₹96400.0 per kg, while the price from the previous week, 04-11-2024, was ₹99400.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹79385.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 09-11-2024, was ₹79495.0 for 10 grams, and the price from the previous week, 04-11-2024, was ₹80425.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹97900.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 09-11-2024, was also ₹97900.0 per kg, while the price from the previous week, 04-11-2024, was ₹100900.0 per kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78492.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.3% at the time of publication. Conversely, the silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.93673.0 per kg, indicating a decrease of 1.092% at the time of publication.