Gold and silver prices Today on 11-03-2024 : Check latest rates in your city
Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was priced at Rs.66319.0 in Delhi, while 1 kg of silver was priced at Rs.75600.0 in Delhi.
Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Monday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.6631.9 per gram, up by Rs.65.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.6074.8 per gram, up by Rs.59.0.
