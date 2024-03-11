Gold and silver prices Today on 11-03-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was priced at Rs.66319.0 in Delhi, while 1 kg of silver was priced at Rs.75600.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Monday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.6631.9 per gram, up by Rs.65.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.6074.8 per gram, up by Rs.59.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been -2.56%, while over the last month it has been -3.96%.

The price of silver is Rs.75600.0 per kilogram, up by Rs.100.0 per kilogram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold and Silver prices in different cities are as follows:

- Chennai: Gold price at Rs.66839.0/10g, silver price at Rs.79100.0/1kg.

- Delhi: Gold price at Rs.66319.0/10g, silver price at Rs.75600.0/1kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Mumbai: Gold price at Rs.65994.0/10g, silver price at Rs.75600.0/1kg.

- Kolkata: Gold price at Rs.66189.0/10g, silver price at Rs.75600.0/1kg.

The gold August 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.66876.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.18% at the time of publishing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The silver May 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.74236.0 per kg, down by 0.035% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among countries, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to the gold market all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events such as the state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!