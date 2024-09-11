Gold and silver prices today on 11-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73920.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.85000.0 in Delhi.

Livemint
Published11 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor increase on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7392.0 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.460.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6886.0 per gram, which has risen by Rs.1510.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week stands at -0.13%, while over the last month it has decreased by -3.05%. The current price of silver is Rs.85000.0 per kg, down by Rs.2000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 73920.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 10-09-2024 was 73460.0 for 10 grams, while the price from last week on 05-09-2024 was 73363.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 85000.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day on 10-09-2024 was 87000.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 05-09-2024 was 81580.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 71820.0 for 10 grams. The gold price from the previous day on 10-09-2024 was 73310.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 05-09-2024 was 73291.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 90000.0 per kg. The previous day's silver rate on 10-09-2024 was 92000.0 per kg, while last week's silver price on 05-09-2024 was 81580.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 72670.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 10-09-2024 was 73310.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 05-09-2024 was 73149.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 85000.0 per kg. The previous day's silver rate on 10-09-2024 was 87000.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 05-09-2024 was 81580.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 73070.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 10-09-2024 was 73310.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 05-09-2024 was 72650.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 85000.0 per kg. The previous day's silver rate on 10-09-2024 was 87000.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 05-09-2024 was 81580.0 per kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.175.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 7.895% at the time of publication. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.1540.5 per kg, down by 6.096% at the time of publication.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from esteemed jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations concerning gold trade significantly impact these changes. Additionally, global events, including the overall state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also affect gold prices in the Indian market.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 11-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors

983.10
10:16 AM | 11 SEP 2024
-52.35 (-5.06%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.10
10:16 AM | 11 SEP 2024
-7.55 (-2.55%)

Tata Steel

149.45
10:16 AM | 11 SEP 2024
0 (0%)

Indian Oil Corporation

173.85
10:16 AM | 11 SEP 2024
-1.7 (-0.97%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Prism Johnson

224.45
10:13 AM | 11 SEP 2024
15.75 (7.55%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,666.90
10:13 AM | 11 SEP 2024
184.5 (7.43%)

Suzlon Energy

81.95
10:13 AM | 11 SEP 2024
3.9 (5%)

JM Financial

129.35
10:13 AM | 11 SEP 2024
4.4 (3.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,820.00-1,540.00
    Chennai
    71,820.00-1,490.00
    Delhi
    73,920.00460.00
    Kolkata
    73,070.00-240.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue