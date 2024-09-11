Gold and silver prices today on 11-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73920.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.85000.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor increase on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7392.0 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.460.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6886.0 per gram, which has risen by Rs.1510.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week stands at -0.13%, while over the last month it has decreased by -3.05%. The current price of silver is Rs.85000.0 per kg, down by Rs.2000.0 per kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Delhi Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹73920.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 10-09-2024 was ₹73460.0 for 10 grams, while the price from last week on 05-09-2024 was ₹73363.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹85000.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day on 10-09-2024 was ₹87000.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 05-09-2024 was ₹81580.0 per kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Chennai Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹71820.0 for 10 grams. The gold price from the previous day on 10-09-2024 was ₹73310.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 05-09-2024 was ₹73291.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹90000.0 per kg. The previous day's silver rate on 10-09-2024 was ₹92000.0 per kg, while last week's silver price on 05-09-2024 was ₹81580.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹72670.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 10-09-2024 was ₹73310.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 05-09-2024 was ₹73149.0 for 10 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price in Mumbai Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹85000.0 per kg. The previous day's silver rate on 10-09-2024 was ₹87000.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 05-09-2024 was ₹81580.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹73070.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 10-09-2024 was ₹73310.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 05-09-2024 was ₹72650.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹85000.0 per kg. The previous day's silver rate on 10-09-2024 was ₹87000.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 05-09-2024 was ₹81580.0 per kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.175.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 7.895% at the time of publication. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.1540.5 per kg, down by 6.096% at the time of publication.