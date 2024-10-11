Gold and silver prices today on 11-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a modest decline on Friday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7680.3 per gm, reflecting a decrease of Rs.50.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7041.3 per gm, also down by Rs.50.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.31%, while the change over the last month has been -6.09%.
The current price of silver stands at Rs.97000.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹76803.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 10-10-2024, was ₹77613.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 05-10-2024, was ₹77853.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹97000.0 per Kg. The rate on the previous day, 10-10-2024, was ₹99000.0 per Kg, and the price from last week, 05-10-2024, was ₹98000.0 per Kg.
The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹76651.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 10-10-2024, was ₹77461.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 05-10-2024, was ₹77701.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹102600.0 per Kg. The rate on the previous day, 10-10-2024, was ₹104600.0 per Kg, and the price from last week, 05-10-2024, was ₹103600.0 per Kg.
The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹76657.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 10-10-2024, was ₹77467.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 05-10-2024, was ₹77707.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹96300.0 per Kg. The rate on the previous day, 10-10-2024, was ₹98300.0 per Kg, and the price from last week, 05-10-2024, was ₹97300.0 per Kg.
The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹76655.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 10-10-2024, was ₹77465.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 05-10-2024, was ₹77705.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹97700.0 per Kg. The rate on the previous day, 10-10-2024, was ₹99800.0 per Kg, and the price from last week, 05-10-2024, was ₹98800.0 per Kg.
As of the time of publishing, the gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.229.5 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 16.393%. Meanwhile, the silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.91040.0 per kg, marking an increase of 0.815%.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency value variations among countries, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations regarding gold trading all contribute to these price changes. Moreover, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.
