Gold and silver prices today on 11-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.76803.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.97000.0 in Delhi.

Livemint
Published11 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a modest decline on Friday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7680.3 per gm, reflecting a decrease of Rs.50.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7041.3 per gm, also down by Rs.50.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.31%, while the change over the last month has been -6.09%.

The current price of silver stands at Rs.97000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 76803.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 10-10-2024, was 77613.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 05-10-2024, was 77853.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 97000.0 per Kg. The rate on the previous day, 10-10-2024, was 99000.0 per Kg, and the price from last week, 05-10-2024, was 98000.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 76651.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 10-10-2024, was 77461.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 05-10-2024, was 77701.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 102600.0 per Kg. The rate on the previous day, 10-10-2024, was 104600.0 per Kg, and the price from last week, 05-10-2024, was 103600.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 76657.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 10-10-2024, was 77467.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 05-10-2024, was 77707.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 96300.0 per Kg. The rate on the previous day, 10-10-2024, was 98300.0 per Kg, and the price from last week, 05-10-2024, was 97300.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 76655.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 10-10-2024, was 77465.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 05-10-2024, was 77705.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 97700.0 per Kg. The rate on the previous day, 10-10-2024, was 99800.0 per Kg, and the price from last week, 05-10-2024, was 98800.0 per Kg.

As of the time of publishing, the gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.229.5 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 16.393%. Meanwhile, the silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.91040.0 per kg, marking an increase of 0.815%.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency value variations among countries, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations regarding gold trading all contribute to these price changes. Moreover, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 11-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank share price

204.30
10:16 AM | 11 OCT 2024
16.55 (8.81%)

Tata Steel share price

162.55
10:16 AM | 11 OCT 2024
2.9 (1.82%)

Axis Bank share price

1,184.70
10:15 AM | 11 OCT 2024
0.95 (0.08%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

130.65
10:15 AM | 11 OCT 2024
1.25 (0.97%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Page Industries share price

45,602.95
10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
1467.65 (3.33%)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

865.10
10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
23.05 (2.74%)

Divis Laboratories share price

6,055.35
10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
114.85 (1.93%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,829.50
10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
19.5 (1.08%)
More from 52 Week High

Cummins India share price

3,586.30
10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-195.05 (-5.16%)

Creditaccess Grameen share price

1,087.00
10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-32.4 (-2.89%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,155.95
10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-27.85 (-2.35%)

Global Health share price

1,015.90
10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-22.7 (-2.19%)
More from Top Losers

Usha Martin share price

403.00
10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
35.8 (9.75%)

Bandhan Bank share price

204.30
10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
16.55 (8.81%)

Rajesh Exports share price

292.45
10:09 AM | 11 OCT 2024
15.7 (5.67%)

Titagarh Rail Systems share price

1,142.85
10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
60.35 (5.58%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,645.00-50.00
    Chennai
    76,651.00-50.00
    Delhi
    76,803.00-50.00
    Kolkata
    76,655.00-50.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.