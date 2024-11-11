Gold and silver prices today on 11-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7953.3 per gm, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7292.3 per gm. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 1.11%, whereas over the past month it has decreased by 2.12%. The current price of silver is Rs.97100.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹79533.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 10-11-2024, was also ₹79533.0 for 10 grams, while last week's price on 05-11-2024 was ₹80413.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹97100.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 10-11-2024, was the same at ₹97100.0 per kg, and last week's price on 05-11-2024 was ₹99100.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹79381.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 10-11-2024, remained unchanged at ₹79381.0 for 10 grams, while last week's price on 05-11-2024 was ₹80261.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹105700.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 10-11-2024, was consistent at ₹105700.0 per kg, and last week's price on 05-11-2024 was ₹107700.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹79387.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 10-11-2024, was ₹79387.0 for 10 grams, while last week's price on 05-11-2024 was ₹80267.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹96400.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 10-11-2024, remained at ₹96400.0 per kg, and last week's price on 05-11-2024 was ₹98400.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹79385.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 10-11-2024, was unchanged at ₹79385.0 for 10 grams, while last week's price on 05-11-2024 was ₹80265.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹97900.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 10-11-2024, was consistent at ₹97900.0 per kg, and last week's price on 05-11-2024 was ₹99900.0 per kg.
The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.77426.0 per 10 gm, which is a decrease of 0.611% at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.93260.0 per kg, reflecting a decline of 0.418% at the time of publishing.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as the global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations pertaining to the gold trade play significant roles in these price changes. Additionally, global events, including the state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices within the Indian market.
