Gold and silver prices today on 11-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.79533.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.97100.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7953.3 per gm, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7292.3 per gm. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 1.11%, whereas over the past month it has decreased by 2.12%. The current price of silver is Rs.97100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 79533.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 10-11-2024, was also 79533.0 for 10 grams, while last week's price on 05-11-2024 was 80413.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 97100.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 10-11-2024, was the same at 97100.0 per kg, and last week's price on 05-11-2024 was 99100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 79381.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 10-11-2024, remained unchanged at 79381.0 for 10 grams, while last week's price on 05-11-2024 was 80261.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 105700.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 10-11-2024, was consistent at 105700.0 per kg, and last week's price on 05-11-2024 was 107700.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 79387.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 10-11-2024, was 79387.0 for 10 grams, while last week's price on 05-11-2024 was 80267.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 96400.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 10-11-2024, remained at 96400.0 per kg, and last week's price on 05-11-2024 was 98400.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 79385.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 10-11-2024, was unchanged at 79385.0 for 10 grams, while last week's price on 05-11-2024 was 80265.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 97900.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 10-11-2024, was consistent at 97900.0 per kg, and last week's price on 05-11-2024 was 99900.0 per kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.77426.0 per 10 gm, which is a decrease of 0.611% at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.93260.0 per kg, reflecting a decline of 0.418% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as the global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations pertaining to the gold trade play significant roles in these price changes. Additionally, global events, including the state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices within the Indian market.

