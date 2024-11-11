Gold and silver prices today on 11-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.79533.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.97100.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7953.3 per gm, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7292.3 per gm. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 1.11%, whereas over the past month it has decreased by 2.12%. The current price of silver is Rs.97100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹79533.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 10-11-2024, was also ₹79533.0 for 10 grams, while last week's price on 05-11-2024 was ₹80413.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹97100.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 10-11-2024, was the same at ₹97100.0 per kg, and last week's price on 05-11-2024 was ₹99100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹79381.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 10-11-2024, remained unchanged at ₹79381.0 for 10 grams, while last week's price on 05-11-2024 was ₹80261.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹105700.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 10-11-2024, was consistent at ₹105700.0 per kg, and last week's price on 05-11-2024 was ₹107700.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹79387.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 10-11-2024, was ₹79387.0 for 10 grams, while last week's price on 05-11-2024 was ₹80267.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹96400.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 10-11-2024, remained at ₹96400.0 per kg, and last week's price on 05-11-2024 was ₹98400.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹79385.0 for 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 10-11-2024, was unchanged at ₹79385.0 for 10 grams, while last week's price on 05-11-2024 was ₹80265.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹97900.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 10-11-2024, was consistent at ₹97900.0 per kg, and last week's price on 05-11-2024 was ₹99900.0 per kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.77426.0 per 10 gm, which is a decrease of 0.611% at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.93260.0 per kg, reflecting a decline of 0.418% at the time of publishing.