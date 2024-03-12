Gold and silver prices Today on 12-03-2024 : Check latest rates in your city
Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.67222.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.75500.0 in Delhi.
Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold and silver prices witnessed fluctuations on 12-03-2024. The price of 24 carat gold stood at Rs.6722.2 per gm, showing an increase of Rs.903.0, while 22 carat gold was priced at Rs.6157.5 per gm, up by Rs.827.0.
