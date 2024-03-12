Gold and silver prices Today on 12-03-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.67222.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.75500.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold and silver prices witnessed fluctuations on 12-03-2024. The price of 24 carat gold stood at Rs.6722.2 per gm, showing an increase of Rs.903.0, while 22 carat gold was priced at Rs.6157.5 per gm, up by Rs.827.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been -0.55%, and over the last month, it has seen a decrease of -2.45%.

The price of silver was recorded at Rs.75500.0 per kg, showing a decrease of Rs.100.0 per kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold and silver prices in different cities are as follows: Chennai - Gold: Rs.66893.0/10g, Silver: Rs.78900.0/1kg; Delhi - Gold: Rs.67222.0/10g, Silver: Rs.75500.0/1kg; Mumbai - Gold: Rs.67287.0/10g, Silver: Rs.75500.0/1kg; Kolkata - Gold: Rs.67090.0/10g, Silver: Rs.75500.0/1kg.

The gold April 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.66014.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.032% at the time of publishing, while the silver July 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.75784.0 per kg, up by 0.033%.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from reputable jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government regulations. Additionally, global economic conditions and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!