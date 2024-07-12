Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 12-07-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 12-07-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today:Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.74014.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.92390.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Friday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7401.4 per gm up by Rs.309.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6779.7 per gm up by Rs.283.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.83% .whereas in the last month it has been -1.6%.

The cost of silver is Rs.92390.0 per kg up by Rs.410.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 74014.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 11-07-2024 was 74346.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 06-07-2024 was 74964.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 92390.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 11-07-2024 was 92010.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 06-07-2024 was 90800.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73942.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 11-07-2024 was 74128.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 06-07-2024 was 74747.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 92300.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 11-07-2024 was 91820.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 06-07-2024 was 90890.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 74159.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 11-07-2024 was 74492.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 06-07-2024 was 74020.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 92390.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 11-07-2024 was 92010.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 06-07-2024 was 90800.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 74377.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 11-07-2024 was 75074.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 06-07-2024 was 75037.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 92390.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 11-07-2024 was 92010.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 06-07-2024 was 90800.0/Kg.

The gold October 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.73680.0 per 10 gm down by 0.056% at the time of publishing.

The silver September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.93787.0 per kg down by 0.428% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

