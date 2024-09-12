Gold and silver prices today on 12-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices observed a slight decline today, with the cost of 24 carat gold at Rs.7289.0 per gram, representing a decrease of Rs.1030.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6879.0 per gram, down by Rs.70.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.09%, while the monthly change is recorded at -1.61%. Meanwhile, the price of silver stands at Rs.86500.0 per kilogram, which is an increase of Rs.1500.0 per kilogram.
The current gold price today in Delhi is ₹72890.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's price on 11-09-2024 was ₹73460.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 06-09-2024 was ₹73528.0 for 10 grams.
The silver price today in Delhi is ₹86500.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day, 11-09-2024, was ₹87000.0 per kilogram, while the price from last week on 06-09-2024 was ₹83140.0 per kilogram.
The current gold price today in Chennai is ₹72220.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 11-09-2024 was ₹73310.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 06-09-2024 was ₹73888.0 for 10 grams.
The silver price today in Chennai is ₹91500.0 per kilogram. The previous day's rate on 11-09-2024 was ₹92000.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week on 06-09-2024 was ₹83140.0 per kilogram.
The current gold price today in Mumbai is ₹73100.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 11-09-2024 was ₹73310.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 06-09-2024 was ₹73384.0 for 10 grams.
The silver price today in Mumbai is ₹86500.0 per kilogram. The previous day's rate on 11-09-2024 was ₹87000.0 per kilogram, while last week's price on 06-09-2024 was ₹83140.0 per kilogram.
The current gold price today in Kolkata is ₹74510.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 11-09-2024 was ₹73310.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 06-09-2024 was ₹73025.0 for 10 grams.
The silver price today in Kolkata is ₹86500.0 per kilogram. The previous day's rate on 11-09-2024 was ₹87000.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 06-09-2024 was ₹83140.0 per kilogram.
As for the futures market, the gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.716.0 per 10 grams, down by 6.953% at the time of publishing. Additionally, the silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.4700.0 per kilogram, up by 5.665% at the time of publishing.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a multitude of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations pertaining to the gold trade all contribute to these variations. Moreover, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also exert a significant impact on gold prices within the Indian market.
