Gold and silver prices today on 12-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.72890.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.86500.0 in Delhi.

Gold and silver prices observed a slight decline today, with the cost of 24 carat gold at Rs.7289.0 per gram, representing a decrease of Rs.1030.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6879.0 per gram, down by Rs.70.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.09%, while the monthly change is recorded at -1.61%. Meanwhile, the price of silver stands at Rs.86500.0 per kilogram, which is an increase of Rs.1500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi The current gold price today in Delhi is ₹72890.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's price on 11-09-2024 was ₹73460.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 06-09-2024 was ₹73528.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The silver price today in Delhi is ₹86500.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day, 11-09-2024, was ₹87000.0 per kilogram, while the price from last week on 06-09-2024 was ₹83140.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai The current gold price today in Chennai is ₹72220.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 11-09-2024 was ₹73310.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 06-09-2024 was ₹73888.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The silver price today in Chennai is ₹91500.0 per kilogram. The previous day's rate on 11-09-2024 was ₹92000.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week on 06-09-2024 was ₹83140.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai The current gold price today in Mumbai is ₹73100.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 11-09-2024 was ₹73310.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 06-09-2024 was ₹73384.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The silver price today in Mumbai is ₹86500.0 per kilogram. The previous day's rate on 11-09-2024 was ₹87000.0 per kilogram, while last week's price on 06-09-2024 was ₹83140.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata The current gold price today in Kolkata is ₹74510.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 11-09-2024 was ₹73310.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 06-09-2024 was ₹73025.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The silver price today in Kolkata is ₹86500.0 per kilogram. The previous day's rate on 11-09-2024 was ₹87000.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 06-09-2024 was ₹83140.0 per kilogram.

As for the futures market, the gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.716.0 per 10 grams, down by 6.953% at the time of publishing. Additionally, the silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.4700.0 per kilogram, up by 5.665% at the time of publishing.