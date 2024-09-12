Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 12-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 12-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.72890.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.86500.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold and silver prices observed a slight decline today, with the cost of 24 carat gold at Rs.7289.0 per gram, representing a decrease of Rs.1030.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6879.0 per gram, down by Rs.70.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.09%, while the monthly change is recorded at -1.61%. Meanwhile, the price of silver stands at Rs.86500.0 per kilogram, which is an increase of Rs.1500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

The current gold price today in Delhi is 72890.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's price on 11-09-2024 was 73460.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 06-09-2024 was 73528.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The silver price today in Delhi is 86500.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day, 11-09-2024, was 87000.0 per kilogram, while the price from last week on 06-09-2024 was 83140.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

The current gold price today in Chennai is 72220.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 11-09-2024 was 73310.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 06-09-2024 was 73888.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The silver price today in Chennai is 91500.0 per kilogram. The previous day's rate on 11-09-2024 was 92000.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week on 06-09-2024 was 83140.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The current gold price today in Mumbai is 73100.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 11-09-2024 was 73310.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 06-09-2024 was 73384.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The silver price today in Mumbai is 86500.0 per kilogram. The previous day's rate on 11-09-2024 was 87000.0 per kilogram, while last week's price on 06-09-2024 was 83140.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The current gold price today in Kolkata is 74510.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 11-09-2024 was 73310.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 06-09-2024 was 73025.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The silver price today in Kolkata is 86500.0 per kilogram. The previous day's rate on 11-09-2024 was 87000.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 06-09-2024 was 83140.0 per kilogram.

As for the futures market, the gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.716.0 per 10 grams, down by 6.953% at the time of publishing. Additionally, the silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.4700.0 per kilogram, up by 5.665% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a multitude of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations pertaining to the gold trade all contribute to these variations. Moreover, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also exert a significant impact on gold prices within the Indian market.

