Gold and silver prices today on 12-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices experienced a marginal increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7758.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.780.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7113.3 per gram, which is up by Rs.720.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 1.29%, while the change over the last month is recorded at -5.16%.

The price of silver stands at Rs.99200.0 per kilogram, marking an increase of Rs.2200.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi Gold Price Today in Delhi is Rs.77583.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 11-10-2024 was Rs.76853.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 06-10-2024 was Rs.77843.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi Silver Price Today in Delhi is Rs.99200.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 11-10-2024 was Rs.97000.0 per kilogram, and the silver price from last week on 06-10-2024 was Rs.100100.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai Gold Price Today in Chennai is Rs.77431.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 11-10-2024 was Rs.76701.0 for 10 grams, while the gold price from last week on 06-10-2024 was Rs.77691.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai Silver Price Today in Chennai is Rs.104800.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 11-10-2024 was Rs.102600.0 per kilogram, and the silver price from last week on 06-10-2024 was Rs.105700.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai Gold Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.77437.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 11-10-2024 was Rs.76707.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 06-10-2024 was Rs.77697.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai Silver Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.98500.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 11-10-2024 was Rs.96300.0 per kilogram, and the silver price from last week on 06-10-2024 was Rs.99400.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata Gold Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.77435.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 11-10-2024 was Rs.76705.0 for 10 grams, while the gold price from last week on 06-10-2024 was Rs.77695.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata Silver Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.100000.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 11-10-2024 was Rs.97800.0 per kilogram, and the silver price from last week on 06-10-2024 was Rs.100900.0 per kilogram.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures are currently trading at Rs.285.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 36.877% at the time of publication.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures are trading at Rs.1102.0 per kilogram, indicating a decline of 26.263% at the time of publication.