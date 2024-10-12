Gold and silver prices today on 12-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77583.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.99200.0 in Delhi.

Livemint
Published12 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold prices experienced a marginal increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7758.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.780.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7113.3 per gram, which is up by Rs.720.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 1.29%, while the change over the last month is recorded at -5.16%.

The price of silver stands at Rs.99200.0 per kilogram, marking an increase of Rs.2200.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is Rs.77583.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 11-10-2024 was Rs.76853.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 06-10-2024 was Rs.77843.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is Rs.99200.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 11-10-2024 was Rs.97000.0 per kilogram, and the silver price from last week on 06-10-2024 was Rs.100100.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is Rs.77431.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 11-10-2024 was Rs.76701.0 for 10 grams, while the gold price from last week on 06-10-2024 was Rs.77691.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is Rs.104800.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 11-10-2024 was Rs.102600.0 per kilogram, and the silver price from last week on 06-10-2024 was Rs.105700.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.77437.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 11-10-2024 was Rs.76707.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 06-10-2024 was Rs.77697.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.98500.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 11-10-2024 was Rs.96300.0 per kilogram, and the silver price from last week on 06-10-2024 was Rs.99400.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.77435.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 11-10-2024 was Rs.76705.0 for 10 grams, while the gold price from last week on 06-10-2024 was Rs.77695.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.100000.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 11-10-2024 was Rs.97800.0 per kilogram, and the silver price from last week on 06-10-2024 was Rs.100900.0 per kilogram.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures are currently trading at Rs.285.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 36.877% at the time of publication.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures are trading at Rs.1102.0 per kilogram, indicating a decline of 26.263% at the time of publication.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a multitude of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations concerning the gold trade significantly contribute to these price changes. Additionally, global events, including the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 12-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank share price

211.00
03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
23.25 (12.38%)

Tata Steel share price

160.70
03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
1.05 (0.66%)

Axis Bank share price

1,174.25
03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
-9.5 (-0.8%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

130.10
03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
0.7 (0.54%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Cummins India share price

3,611.75
03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
-169.6 (-4.49%)

Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

547.85
03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
-19.35 (-3.41%)

Creditaccess Grameen share price

1,081.40
03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
-38 (-3.39%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,146.15
03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
-37.65 (-3.18%)
More from Top Losers

Nippon Life share price

700.85
03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
59.15 (9.22%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

81.44
03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
5.16 (6.76%)

Sonata Software share price

608.50
03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
36.1 (6.31%)

Triveni Turbines share price

790.10
03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
45.85 (6.16%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,425.00780.00
    Chennai
    77,431.00780.00
    Delhi
    77,583.00780.00
    Kolkata
    77,435.00780.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.