Gold and silver prices today on 12-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices experienced a marginal increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7758.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.780.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7113.3 per gram, which is up by Rs.720.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 1.29%, while the change over the last month is recorded at -5.16%.
The price of silver stands at Rs.99200.0 per kilogram, marking an increase of Rs.2200.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price Today in Delhi is Rs.77583.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 11-10-2024 was Rs.76853.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 06-10-2024 was Rs.77843.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Delhi is Rs.99200.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 11-10-2024 was Rs.97000.0 per kilogram, and the silver price from last week on 06-10-2024 was Rs.100100.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price Today in Chennai is Rs.77431.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 11-10-2024 was Rs.76701.0 for 10 grams, while the gold price from last week on 06-10-2024 was Rs.77691.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Chennai is Rs.104800.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 11-10-2024 was Rs.102600.0 per kilogram, and the silver price from last week on 06-10-2024 was Rs.105700.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.77437.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 11-10-2024 was Rs.76707.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 06-10-2024 was Rs.77697.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.98500.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 11-10-2024 was Rs.96300.0 per kilogram, and the silver price from last week on 06-10-2024 was Rs.99400.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.77435.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 11-10-2024 was Rs.76705.0 for 10 grams, while the gold price from last week on 06-10-2024 was Rs.77695.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.100000.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 11-10-2024 was Rs.97800.0 per kilogram, and the silver price from last week on 06-10-2024 was Rs.100900.0 per kilogram.
The gold November 2024 MCX futures are currently trading at Rs.285.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 36.877% at the time of publication.
The silver November 2024 MCX futures are trading at Rs.1102.0 per kilogram, indicating a decline of 26.263% at the time of publication.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a multitude of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations concerning the gold trade significantly contribute to these price changes. Additionally, global events, including the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices in the Indian market.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess