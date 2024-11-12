Gold and silver prices today on 12-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.78933.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.96100.0 in Delhi.

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7893.3 per gm, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7237.3 per gm. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last week has been 1.24%, whereas in the last month it has been -2.14%. The cost of silver is Rs.96100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 78933.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 11-11-2024 was 79533.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 06-11-2024 was 80523.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 96100.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 11-11-2024 was 97100.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 06-11-2024 was 99100.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 78781.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 11-11-2024 was 79381.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 06-11-2024 was 80371.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 104700.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 11-11-2024 was 105700.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 06-11-2024 was 107700.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 78787.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 11-11-2024 was 79387.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 06-11-2024 was 80377.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 95400.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 11-11-2024 was 96400.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 06-11-2024 was 98400.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 78785.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 11-11-2024 was 79385.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 06-11-2024 was 80375.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 96900.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 11-11-2024 was 97900.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 06-11-2024 was 99900.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76025.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.021% at the time of publishing. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.93276.0 per kg, up by 0.14% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from respected jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations concerning the gold trade contribute to these changes. Moreover, international events, such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 12-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

146.00
10:17 AM | 12 NOV 2024
1.05 (0.72%)

Tata Motors share price

797.90
10:18 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-6.85 (-0.85%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

257.35
10:17 AM | 12 NOV 2024
0.45 (0.18%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

140.00
10:17 AM | 12 NOV 2024
0.55 (0.39%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fortis Healthcare share price

650.00
10:03 AM | 12 NOV 2024
26.1 (4.18%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,884.05
10:03 AM | 12 NOV 2024
17.05 (0.91%)

Federal Bank share price

208.30
10:03 AM | 12 NOV 2024
0.55 (0.26%)

Coforge share price

8,051.80
10:03 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-11.6 (-0.14%)
More from 52 Week High

Borosil Renewables share price

480.10
10:03 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-23 (-4.57%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

12,920.25
10:03 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-567.7 (-4.21%)

Piramal Pharma share price

258.90
10:03 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-10.75 (-3.99%)

BLS International Services share price

404.35
10:04 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-16.65 (-3.95%)
More from Top Losers

Jubilant Foodworks share price

644.95
10:03 AM | 12 NOV 2024
43.1 (7.16%)

Macrotech Developers share price

1,270.90
10:03 AM | 12 NOV 2024
82.15 (6.91%)

Firstsource Solutions share price

380.30
10:04 AM | 12 NOV 2024
21.65 (6.04%)

UPL share price

542.95
10:03 AM | 12 NOV 2024
27.85 (5.41%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,775.000.00
    Chennai
    78,781.000.00
    Delhi
    78,933.000.00
    Kolkata
    78,785.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.