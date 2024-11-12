Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 12-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 12-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.78933.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.96100.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7893.3 per gm, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7237.3 per gm. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last week has been 1.24%, whereas in the last month it has been -2.14%. The cost of silver is Rs.96100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 78933.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 11-11-2024 was 79533.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 06-11-2024 was 80523.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 96100.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 11-11-2024 was 97100.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 06-11-2024 was 99100.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 78781.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 11-11-2024 was 79381.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 06-11-2024 was 80371.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 104700.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 11-11-2024 was 105700.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 06-11-2024 was 107700.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 78787.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 11-11-2024 was 79387.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 06-11-2024 was 80377.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 95400.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 11-11-2024 was 96400.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 06-11-2024 was 98400.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 78785.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 11-11-2024 was 79385.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 06-11-2024 was 80375.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 96900.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 11-11-2024 was 97900.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 06-11-2024 was 99900.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76025.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.021% at the time of publishing. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.93276.0 per kg, up by 0.14% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from respected jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations concerning the gold trade contribute to these changes. Moreover, international events, such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

