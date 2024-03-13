Gold and silver prices Today on 13-03-2024 : Check latest rates in your city
Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.66681.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.76200.0 in Delhi.
Gold And Silver Prices Today:Gold prices witnessed a slight decline on Wednesday. The price of 24 carat gold stands at Rs.6668.1 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.541.0. Similarly, the price of 22 carat gold is Rs.6108.0 per gram, down by Rs.495.0.
