Gold and silver prices Today on 13-03-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.66681.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.76200.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices witnessed a slight decline on Wednesday. The price of 24 carat gold stands at Rs.6668.1 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.541.0. Similarly, the price of 22 carat gold is Rs.6108.0 per gram, down by Rs.495.0.

The price variation in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.03%, while over the last month, it recorded a decline of -4.56%.

The price of silver is currently Rs.76200.0 per kilogram, indicating an increase of Rs.700.0 per kilogram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold and Silver prices in different cities are as follows: Chennai - Gold: Rs.66615.0/10g, Silver: Rs.79600.0/1kg. Delhi - Gold: Rs.66681.0/10g, Silver: Rs.76200.0/1kg. Mumbai - Gold: Rs.66877.0/10g, Silver: Rs.76200.0/1kg. Kolkata - Gold: Rs.66681.0/10g, Silver: Rs.76200.0/1kg.

The gold June 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.65979.0 per 10 gm, showing an increase of 0.09% at the time of reporting. On the other hand, the silver May 2024 MCX futures were priced at Rs.73737.0 per kg, marking a decrease of 0.153%.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to the gold market all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events such as the state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

