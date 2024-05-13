Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 13-05-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today:Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.74103.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.84380.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a remained steady on Monday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7410.3 per gm The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6787.8 per gm The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.86% .whereas in the last month it has been 0.42%.

The cost of silver is Rs.84380.0 per kg down by Rs.90.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 74103.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 12-05-2024 was 74322.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 07-05-2024 was 73683.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 84380.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 12-05-2024 was 84300.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 07-05-2024 was 84100.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 74687.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 12-05-2024 was 74176.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 07-05-2024 was 73037.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 84470.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 12-05-2024 was 84300.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 07-05-2024 was 87600.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 75271.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 12-05-2024 was 75052.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 07-05-2024 was 72965.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 84380.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 12-05-2024 was 84300.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 07-05-2024 was 84100.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 75417.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 12-05-2024 was 74395.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 07-05-2024 was 73899.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 84380.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 12-05-2024 was 84300.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 07-05-2024 was 84100.0/Kg.

The gold August 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.72475.0 per 10 gm down by 0.49% at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.84467.0 per kg down by 0.522% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

