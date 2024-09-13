Gold and silver prices today on 13-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.72890.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.86500.0 in Delhi.

Published13 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7289.0 per gm. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6879.0 per gm. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last week has been -0.53%, whereas in the last month it has been -1.26%. The cost of silver is Rs.86500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 72890.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 12-09-2024 was 73920.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 07-09-2024 was 73528.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 86500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 12-09-2024 was 85000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 07-09-2024 was 83140.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 72220.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 12-09-2024 was 71820.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 07-09-2024 was 73888.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 91500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 12-09-2024 was 90000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 07-09-2024 was 83140.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 73100.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 12-09-2024 was 72670.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 07-09-2024 was 73384.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 86500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 12-09-2024 was 85000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 07-09-2024 was 83140.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 74510.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 12-09-2024 was 73070.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 07-09-2024 was 73025.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 86500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 12-09-2024 was 85000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 07-09-2024 was 83140.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2040.0 per 10 gm, down by 10.112% at the time of publishing. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.87540.0 per kg, up by 0.511% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, changes in currency values across nations, current interest rates, and governmental regulations related to gold trade all contribute to these variations. Furthermore, international events, such as the status of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:13 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
