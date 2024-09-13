Gold and silver prices today on 13-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7289.0 per gm. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6879.0 per gm. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last week has been -0.53%, whereas in the last month it has been -1.26%. The cost of silver is Rs.86500.0 per kg.
Gold Price in Delhi
Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹72890.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 12-09-2024 was ₹73920.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 07-09-2024 was ₹73528.0/10 grams.
Silver Price in Delhi
Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹86500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 12-09-2024 was ₹85000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 07-09-2024 was ₹83140.0/Kg.
Gold Price in Chennai
Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹72220.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 12-09-2024 was ₹71820.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 07-09-2024 was ₹73888.0/10 grams.
Silver Price in Chennai
Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹91500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 12-09-2024 was ₹90000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 07-09-2024 was ₹83140.0/Kg.
Gold Price in Mumbai
Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹73100.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 12-09-2024 was ₹72670.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 07-09-2024 was ₹73384.0/10 grams.
Silver Price in Mumbai
Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹86500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 12-09-2024 was ₹85000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 07-09-2024 was ₹83140.0/Kg.
Gold Price in Kolkata
Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹74510.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 12-09-2024 was ₹73070.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 07-09-2024 was ₹73025.0/10 grams.
Silver Price in Kolkata
Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹86500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 12-09-2024 was ₹85000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 07-09-2024 was ₹83140.0/Kg.
The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2040.0 per 10 gm, down by 10.112% at the time of publishing. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.87540.0 per kg, up by 0.511% at the time of publishing.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, changes in currency values across nations, current interest rates, and governmental regulations related to gold trade all contribute to these variations. Furthermore, international events, such as the status of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices in the Indian market.