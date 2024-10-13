Gold and silver prices today on 13-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77843.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100100.0 in Delhi.

Published13 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold prices exhibited a modest increase on Sunday. The current price of 24 carat gold stands at Rs.7784.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.260.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7137.3 per gram, which is up by Rs.240.0.

In the past week, the price change for 24 carat gold has been 1.34%, while over the last month, there has been a decline of 1.94%.

The price of silver is currently Rs.100100.0 per kg, which represents an increase of Rs.900.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is Rs.77843.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 12-10-2024, was Rs.76803.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, on 07-10-2024, was Rs.77833.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is Rs.100100.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 12-10-2024, was Rs.97000.0 per kg, and last week's price on 07-10-2024 was Rs.100000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is Rs.77691.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 12-10-2024, was Rs.76651.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, on 07-10-2024, was Rs.77681.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is Rs.105700.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 12-10-2024, was Rs.102600.0 per kg, and last week's price on 07-10-2024 was Rs.105600.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.77697.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 12-10-2024, was Rs.76657.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 07-10-2024 was Rs.77687.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.99400.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 12-10-2024, was Rs.96300.0 per kg, and last week's price on 07-10-2024 was Rs.99300.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.77695.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 12-10-2024, was Rs.76655.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 07-10-2024 was Rs.77685.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.100900.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 12-10-2024, was Rs.97700.0 per kg, and last week's price on 07-10-2024 was Rs.100800.0 per kg.

As of the time of publication, the gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.285.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 36.877%. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.1102.0 per kg, down by 26.263%.

Fluctuations in the prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations concerning gold trade contribute to these price changes. Additionally, global events, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies, also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:13 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
