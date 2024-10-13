Gold and silver prices today on 13-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77843.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100100.0 in Delhi.

Gold prices exhibited a modest increase on Sunday. The current price of 24 carat gold stands at Rs.7784.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.260.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7137.3 per gram, which is up by Rs.240.0.

In the past week, the price change for 24 carat gold has been 1.34%, while over the last month, there has been a decline of 1.94%.

The price of silver is currently Rs.100100.0 per kg, which represents an increase of Rs.900.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is Rs.77843.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 12-10-2024, was Rs.76803.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, on 07-10-2024, was Rs.77833.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is Rs.100100.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 12-10-2024, was Rs.97000.0 per kg, and last week's price on 07-10-2024 was Rs.100000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is Rs.77691.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 12-10-2024, was Rs.76651.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, on 07-10-2024, was Rs.77681.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is Rs.105700.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 12-10-2024, was Rs.102600.0 per kg, and last week's price on 07-10-2024 was Rs.105600.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.77697.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 12-10-2024, was Rs.76657.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 07-10-2024 was Rs.77687.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.99400.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 12-10-2024, was Rs.96300.0 per kg, and last week's price on 07-10-2024 was Rs.99300.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.77695.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 12-10-2024, was Rs.76655.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 07-10-2024 was Rs.77685.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.100900.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 12-10-2024, was Rs.97700.0 per kg, and last week's price on 07-10-2024 was Rs.100800.0 per kg.

As of the time of publication, the gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.285.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 36.877%. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.1102.0 per kg, down by 26.263%.