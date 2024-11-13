Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 13-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 13-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77463.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.94100.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7746.3 per gm. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7102.3 per gm. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.25%, whereas in the last month it has been -1.46%. The cost of silver is Rs.94100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 77463.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 12-11-2024 was 78933.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 07-11-2024 was 78733.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 94100.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 12-11-2024 was 96100.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 07-11-2024 was 96100.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 77311.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 12-11-2024 was 78781.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 07-11-2024 was 78581.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 102700.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 12-11-2024 was 104700.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 07-11-2024 was 104700.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 77317.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 12-11-2024 was 78787.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 07-11-2024 was 78587.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 93400.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 12-11-2024 was 95400.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 07-11-2024 was 95400.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 77315.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 12-11-2024 was 78785.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 07-11-2024 was 78585.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 94900.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 12-11-2024 was 96900.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 07-11-2024 was 96900.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76465.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.329% at the time of publishing. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.94150.0 per kg, up by 0.747% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, including input from respected jewelers. Factors such as the global demand for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government regulations regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, global occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

