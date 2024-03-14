Active Stocks
Thu Mar 14 2024 10:07:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.20 -3.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 960.45 -1.29%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 424.40 0.47%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 263.00 -0.49%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 319.00 -0.89%
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold and silver prices Today on 14-03-2024 : Check latest rates in your city
BackBack

Gold and silver prices Today on 14-03-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.66642.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.75100.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price todayPremium
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today

: Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Thursday. The price of 24 carat gold in Delhi is Rs.6664.2 per gm, a decrease of Rs.39.0, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6104.4 per gm, down by Rs.36.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been -1.92%, and -5.6% in the last month. Additionally, the cost of silver in Delhi is Rs.75100.0 per kg, a decrease of Rs.1100.0 per kg.

Gold and Silver prices in major cities are as follows: Chennai - Gold: Rs.66446.0/10g, Silver: Rs.78400.0/1kg. Delhi - Gold: Rs.66642.0/10g, Silver: Rs.75100.0/1kg. Mumbai - Gold: Rs.67099.0/10g, Silver: Rs.75100.0/1kg. Kolkata - Gold: Rs.66772.0/10g, Silver: Rs.75100.0/1kg.

The gold June 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.66286.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.137% at the time of publishing. Conversely, the silver July 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76661.0 per kg, up by 0.26% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations related to the gold market all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events like the state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 14 Mar 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie