Gold and silver prices Today on 14-03-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.66642.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.75100.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today : Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Thursday. The price of 24 carat gold in Delhi is Rs.6664.2 per gm, a decrease of Rs.39.0, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6104.4 per gm, down by Rs.36.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been -1.92%, and -5.6% in the last month. Additionally, the cost of silver in Delhi is Rs.75100.0 per kg, a decrease of Rs.1100.0 per kg.

Gold and Silver prices in major cities are as follows: Chennai - Gold: Rs.66446.0/10g, Silver: Rs.78400.0/1kg. Delhi - Gold: Rs.66642.0/10g, Silver: Rs.75100.0/1kg. Mumbai - Gold: Rs.67099.0/10g, Silver: Rs.75100.0/1kg. Kolkata - Gold: Rs.66772.0/10g, Silver: Rs.75100.0/1kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The gold June 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.66286.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.137% at the time of publishing. Conversely, the silver July 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76661.0 per kg, up by 0.26% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations related to the gold market all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events like the state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

