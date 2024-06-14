Gold and silver prices today on 14-06-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Explore
Fri Jun 14 2024 10:10:03
Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73444.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.88110.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Friday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7344.4 per gm up by Rs.289.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6727.5 per gm up by Rs.266.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 2.04% .whereas in the last month it has been 1.98%.

The cost of silver is Rs.88110.0 per kg down by Rs.260.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi is 73444.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 13-06-2024 was 72802.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 08-06-2024 was 74286.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi is 88110.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 13-06-2024 was 87880.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 08-06-2024 was 90720.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai is 73658.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 13-06-2024 was 73231.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 08-06-2024 was 73567.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai is 88020.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 13-06-2024 was 87970.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 08-06-2024 was 90720.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai is 73015.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 13-06-2024 was 73445.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 08-06-2024 was 73998.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai is 88110.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 13-06-2024 was 87880.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 08-06-2024 was 90720.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata is 73229.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 13-06-2024 was 73374.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 08-06-2024 was 73855.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata is 88110.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 13-06-2024 was 87880.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 08-06-2024 was 90720.0/Kg.

The gold October 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.71486.0 per 10 gm up by 0.09% at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.88054.0 per kg up by 0.081% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

Published: 14 Jun 2024, 10:15 AM IST
