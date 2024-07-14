Gold and silver prices today on 14-07-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today:Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.74771.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.91920.0 in Delhi.

First Published14 Jul 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Sunday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7477.1 per gm down by Rs.218.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6849.0 per gm down by Rs.200.0.


The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 1.09% .whereas in the last month it has been -0.38%.


The cost of silver is Rs.91920.0 per kg down by Rs.180.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 74771.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 13-07-2024 was 74014.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 08-07-2024 was 74819.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 91920.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 13-07-2024 was 92390.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 08-07-2024 was 90800.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73972.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 13-07-2024 was 73942.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 08-07-2024 was 74819.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 92010.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 13-07-2024 was 92300.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 08-07-2024 was 90890.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 74771.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 13-07-2024 was 74159.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 08-07-2024 was 74529.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 91920.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 13-07-2024 was 92390.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 08-07-2024 was 90800.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 73972.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 13-07-2024 was 74377.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 08-07-2024 was 74674.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 91920.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 13-07-2024 was 92390.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 08-07-2024 was 90800.0/Kg.

The gold August 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.73285.0 per 10 gm up by 0.022% at the time of publishing.

The silver September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.93136.0 per kg up by 0.029% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:14 Jul 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Trending In Market Value Up Icon

