Gold and silver prices today on 14-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7531.0 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.2420.0. The price for 22 carat gold stands at Rs.6910.0 per gram, up by Rs.310.0.

The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.78%, whereas the change over the last month is -0.35%.

The cost of silver is Rs.89500.0 per kilogram, reflecting an increase of Rs.3000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹75310.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, 13-09-2024, was ₹72890.0 for 10 grams, while the price last week, on 08-09-2024, was ₹73460.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The silver price today in Delhi is ₹89500.0 per kilogram. The rate recorded yesterday, 13-09-2024, was ₹86500.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 08-09-2024 was ₹87000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹73100.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 13-09-2024 was ₹72220.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s price on 08-09-2024 was ₹73310.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The silver price today in Chennai is ₹95000.0 per kilogram. Yesterday’s silver rate on 13-09-2024 was ₹91500.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 08-09-2024 was ₹92000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹73990.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 13-09-2024 was ₹73100.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s price on 08-09-2024 was ₹73310.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The silver price today in Mumbai is ₹89500.0 per kilogram. Yesterday’s silver rate on 13-09-2024 was ₹86500.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 08-09-2024 was ₹87000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹75600.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 13-09-2024 was ₹74510.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s price on 08-09-2024 was ₹73310.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The silver price today in Kolkata is ₹89500.0 per kilogram. Yesterday’s silver rate on 13-09-2024 was ₹86500.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 08-09-2024 was ₹87000.0 per kilogram.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.4511.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 25.602% at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2726.0 per kilogram, down by 23.265% at the time of publishing.