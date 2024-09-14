Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 14-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 14-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.75310.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.89500.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7531.0 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.2420.0. The price for 22 carat gold stands at Rs.6910.0 per gram, up by Rs.310.0.The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.78%, whereas the change over the last month is -0.35%.The cost of silver is Rs.89500.0 per kilogram, reflecting an increase of Rs.3000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 75310.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, 13-09-2024, was 72890.0 for 10 grams, while the price last week, on 08-09-2024, was 73460.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The silver price today in Delhi is 89500.0 per kilogram. The rate recorded yesterday, 13-09-2024, was 86500.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 08-09-2024 was 87000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73100.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 13-09-2024 was 72220.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s price on 08-09-2024 was 73310.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The silver price today in Chennai is 95000.0 per kilogram. Yesterday’s silver rate on 13-09-2024 was 91500.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 08-09-2024 was 92000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 73990.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 13-09-2024 was 73100.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s price on 08-09-2024 was 73310.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The silver price today in Mumbai is 89500.0 per kilogram. Yesterday’s silver rate on 13-09-2024 was 86500.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 08-09-2024 was 87000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 75600.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 13-09-2024 was 74510.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s price on 08-09-2024 was 73310.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The silver price today in Kolkata is 89500.0 per kilogram. Yesterday’s silver rate on 13-09-2024 was 86500.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 08-09-2024 was 87000.0 per kilogram.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.4511.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 25.602% at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2726.0 per kilogram, down by 23.265% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including inputs from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, significantly impact gold prices in the Indian market.

