Gold and silver prices today on 14-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a modest decline on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7783.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.10.0. Similarly, the cost of 22 carat gold stands at Rs.7136.3 per gram, also down by Rs.10.0. The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been a decrease of 0.04%, while over the past month, it has declined by 2.93%. The price of silver is currently Rs.100000.0 per kg, down by Rs.100.0.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77833.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 13-10-2024, was ₹77583.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, on 08-10-2024, was ₹77613.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹100000.0 per Kg. The rate noted yesterday, on 13-10-2024, was ₹99200.0 per Kg, while last week's silver price on 08-10-2024 was ₹100000.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹77681.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's price on 13-10-2024 was ₹77431.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 08-10-2024 was ₹77461.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹105600.0 per Kg. The rate from the previous day, on 13-10-2024, was ₹104800.0 per Kg, and last week's silver price on 08-10-2024 was ₹105600.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77687.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 13-10-2024, was ₹77437.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 08-10-2024 was ₹77467.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹99300.0 per Kg. The rate noted yesterday, on 13-10-2024, was ₹98500.0 per Kg, while last week's silver price on 08-10-2024 was ₹99200.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77685.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 13-10-2024, was ₹77435.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 08-10-2024 was ₹77465.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹100800.0 per Kg. The rate noted yesterday, on 13-10-2024, was ₹100000.0 per Kg, while last week's silver price on 08-10-2024 was ₹100800.0 per Kg.

As of the time of publication, gold futures for February 2025 on the MCX are trading at Rs.76731.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 0.057%. Meanwhile, silver futures for November 2024 on the MCX are trading at Rs.2596.5 per kg, down by 11.744%.