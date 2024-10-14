Gold and silver prices today on 14-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77833.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100000.0 in Delhi.

Published14 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a modest decline on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7783.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.10.0. Similarly, the cost of 22 carat gold stands at Rs.7136.3 per gram, also down by Rs.10.0. The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been a decrease of 0.04%, while over the past month, it has declined by 2.93%. The price of silver is currently Rs.100000.0 per kg, down by Rs.100.0.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 77833.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 13-10-2024, was 77583.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, on 08-10-2024, was 77613.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 100000.0 per Kg. The rate noted yesterday, on 13-10-2024, was 99200.0 per Kg, while last week's silver price on 08-10-2024 was 100000.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 77681.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's price on 13-10-2024 was 77431.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 08-10-2024 was 77461.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 105600.0 per Kg. The rate from the previous day, on 13-10-2024, was 104800.0 per Kg, and last week's silver price on 08-10-2024 was 105600.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 77687.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 13-10-2024, was 77437.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 08-10-2024 was 77467.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 99300.0 per Kg. The rate noted yesterday, on 13-10-2024, was 98500.0 per Kg, while last week's silver price on 08-10-2024 was 99200.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 77685.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 13-10-2024, was 77435.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 08-10-2024 was 77465.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 100800.0 per Kg. The rate noted yesterday, on 13-10-2024, was 100000.0 per Kg, while last week's silver price on 08-10-2024 was 100800.0 per Kg.

As of the time of publication, gold futures for February 2025 on the MCX are trading at Rs.76731.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 0.057%. Meanwhile, silver futures for November 2024 on the MCX are trading at Rs.2596.5 per kg, down by 11.744%.

Fluctuations in the prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, variations in currency values across countries, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing the gold trade significantly contribute to these price changes. Additionally, global events, such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also have an impact on gold prices within the Indian market.

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 14-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

