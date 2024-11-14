Gold and silver prices today on 14-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Thursday. The price of 24 carat gold stands at Rs.7701.3 per gram, reflecting a reduction of Rs.10.0. Meanwhile, the price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7061.3 per gram, also down by Rs.10.0.

The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been 2.81%, while it has seen a slight change of 0.13% in the last month.

The current price of silver is Rs.94000.0 per kg, which has decreased by Rs.100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77013.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 13-11-2024 was ₹77463.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 08-11-2024 was ₹79643.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹94000.0 per kg. On 13-11-2024, the silver rate was ₹94100.0 per kg, and the price from last week on 08-11-2024 was ₹97100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹76861.0 for 10 grams. The gold price was ₹77311.0 for 10 grams yesterday (13-11-2024) and ₹79491.0 for 10 grams last week (08-11-2024).

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹103800.0 per kg. Yesterday's silver rate was ₹102700.0 per kg, and the silver price from last week was ₹105700.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹76867.0 for 10 grams. The price from yesterday (13-11-2024) was ₹77317.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week was ₹79497.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹93300.0 per kg. The previous day's silver rate was ₹93400.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price was ₹96400.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹76865.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday's gold price was ₹77315.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s price was ₹79495.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹94800.0 per kg. The silver rate from yesterday was ₹94900.0 per kg, and last week's price was ₹97900.0 per kg.

As of the time of publication, the gold December 2024 MCX futures are trading at Rs.73819.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 0.89%. The silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at Rs.88075.0 per kg, down by 1.258%.