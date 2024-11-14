Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 14-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77013.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.94000.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Thursday. The price of 24 carat gold stands at Rs.7701.3 per gram, reflecting a reduction of Rs.10.0. Meanwhile, the price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7061.3 per gram, also down by Rs.10.0.

The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been 2.81%, while it has seen a slight change of 0.13% in the last month.

The current price of silver is Rs.94000.0 per kg, which has decreased by Rs.100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 77013.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 13-11-2024 was 77463.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 08-11-2024 was 79643.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 94000.0 per kg. On 13-11-2024, the silver rate was 94100.0 per kg, and the price from last week on 08-11-2024 was 97100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 76861.0 for 10 grams. The gold price was 77311.0 for 10 grams yesterday (13-11-2024) and 79491.0 for 10 grams last week (08-11-2024).

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 103800.0 per kg. Yesterday's silver rate was 102700.0 per kg, and the silver price from last week was 105700.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 76867.0 for 10 grams. The price from yesterday (13-11-2024) was 77317.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week was 79497.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 93300.0 per kg. The previous day's silver rate was 93400.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price was 96400.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 76865.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday's gold price was 77315.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s price was 79495.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 94800.0 per kg. The silver rate from yesterday was 94900.0 per kg, and last week's price was 97900.0 per kg.

As of the time of publication, the gold December 2024 MCX futures are trading at Rs.73819.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 0.89%. The silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at Rs.88075.0 per kg, down by 1.258%.

The fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from recognized jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among countries, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations concerning gold trading all contribute to these price changes. Additionally, global events, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

