Gold and silver prices Today on 15-03-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: In Delhi, 10 gm of 24 carat gold was priced at Rs.66506.0, while 1 kg of silver was priced at Rs.77100.0.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Friday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.6650.6 per gm, a decrease of Rs.136.0, while 22 carat gold is priced at Rs.6091.9 per gm, down by Rs.125.0.

The price variation in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.33%, whereas over the last month, it has seen a decrease of -4.68%. The price of silver stands at Rs.77100.0 per kg, showing an increase of Rs.2000.0 per kg.

Gold and Silver prices in different cities are as follows: Chennai - Gold: Rs.67030.0/10g, Silver: Rs.80100.0/1kg. Delhi - Gold: Rs.66506.0/10g, Silver: Rs.77100.0/1kg. Mumbai - Gold: Rs.66702.0/10g, Silver: Rs.77100.0/1kg. Kolkata - Gold: Rs.66768.0/10g, Silver: Rs.77100.0/1kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The gold April 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.65712.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.178% at the time of publishing. Meanwhile, the silver July 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76790.0 per kg, up by 0.337%.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as the global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to the gold market all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events such as the state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

