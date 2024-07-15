Gold and silver prices today on 15-07-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today:Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73972.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.91920.0 in Delhi.

First Published15 Jul 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7397.2 per gm down by Rs.799.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6775.8 per gm down by Rs.732.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.86% whereas in the last month it has been -1.1%.

The cost of silver is Rs.91920.0 per kg

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 73972.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 14-07-2024 was 74989.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 09-07-2024 was 74346.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 91920.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 14-07-2024 was 92100.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 09-07-2024 was 92010.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73827.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 14-07-2024 was 74699.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 09-07-2024 was 74128.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 92100.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 14-07-2024 was 92010.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 09-07-2024 was 91820.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 74989.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 14-07-2024 was 74190.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 09-07-2024 was 74492.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 91920.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 14-07-2024 was 92100.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 09-07-2024 was 92010.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 74045.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 14-07-2024 was 74190.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 09-07-2024 was 75074.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 91920.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 14-07-2024 was 92100.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 09-07-2024 was 92010.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.74457.0 per 10 gm down by 0.162% at the time of publishing.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.95808.0 per kg up by 0.024% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

