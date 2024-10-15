Gold and silver prices today on 15-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77783.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100000.0 in Delhi.

Livemint
Published15 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7778.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.50.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7131.3 per gram, also down by Rs.50.0.

The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.3%, while over the last month, it has decreased by -3.12%.

The current price of silver stands at Rs.100000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 77783.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 14-10-2024 was 77843.0 for 10 grams, while last week's gold price on 09-10-2024 was 77613.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The silver price today in Delhi is 100000.0 per kilogram. The rate on the previous day, 14-10-2024, was 100100.0 per kilogram, and the price last week on 09-10-2024 was 99000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 77631.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 14-10-2024 was 77691.0 for 10 grams, while last week's gold price on 09-10-2024 was 77461.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The silver price today in Chennai is 105600.0 per kilogram. The rate on the previous day, 14-10-2024, was 105700.0 per kilogram, and the price last week on 09-10-2024 was 104600.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 77637.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 14-10-2024 was 77697.0 for 10 grams, while last week's gold price on 09-10-2024 was 77467.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The silver price today in Mumbai is 99300.0 per kilogram. The rate on the previous day, 14-10-2024, was 99400.0 per kilogram, and the price last week on 09-10-2024 was 98300.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 77635.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 14-10-2024 was 77695.0 for 10 grams, while last week's gold price on 09-10-2024 was 77465.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The silver price today in Kolkata is 100800.0 per kilogram. The rate on the previous day, 14-10-2024, was 100900.0 per kilogram, and the price last week on 09-10-2024 was 99800.0 per kilogram.

As of the time of publication, the gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.75921.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 0.164%. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2375.5 per kilogram, down by 0.627%.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations concerning the gold trade significantly affect these prices. Additionally, global events such as the condition of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 15-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

156.00
10:18 AM | 15 OCT 2024
-2.3 (-1.45%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

168.75
10:18 AM | 15 OCT 2024
3.35 (2.03%)

Tata Power share price

467.40
10:18 AM | 15 OCT 2024
5.05 (1.09%)

Bandhan Bank share price

196.05
10:18 AM | 15 OCT 2024
-3.85 (-1.93%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

1,032.55
10:14 AM | 15 OCT 2024
34.3 (3.44%)

Infosys share price

1,969.00
10:13 AM | 15 OCT 2024
10.3 (0.53%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,858.00
10:14 AM | 15 OCT 2024
2 (0.11%)

Divis Laboratories share price

6,191.95
10:14 AM | 15 OCT 2024
-20.9 (-0.34%)
More from 52 Week High

Oil India share price

566.00
10:14 AM | 15 OCT 2024
-20.1 (-3.43%)

Alok Industries share price

24.02
10:14 AM | 15 OCT 2024
-0.6 (-2.44%)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

834.15
10:13 AM | 15 OCT 2024
-20.65 (-2.42%)

Shree Renuka Sugars share price

46.25
10:14 AM | 15 OCT 2024
-1.13 (-2.38%)
More from Top Losers

Angel Broking share price

2,953.80
10:14 AM | 15 OCT 2024
232.05 (8.53%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

84.60
10:13 AM | 15 OCT 2024
5.57 (7.05%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

883.00
10:14 AM | 15 OCT 2024
57.45 (6.96%)

Sunteck Realty share price

591.90
10:14 AM | 15 OCT 2024
37.8 (6.82%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,625.00-50.00
    Chennai
    77,631.00-50.00
    Delhi
    77,783.00-50.00
    Kolkata
    77,635.00-50.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.