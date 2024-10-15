Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 15-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 15-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77783.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100000.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7778.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.50.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7131.3 per gram, also down by Rs.50.0.

The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.3%, while over the last month, it has decreased by -3.12%.

The current price of silver stands at Rs.100000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 77783.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 14-10-2024 was 77843.0 for 10 grams, while last week's gold price on 09-10-2024 was 77613.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The silver price today in Delhi is 100000.0 per kilogram. The rate on the previous day, 14-10-2024, was 100100.0 per kilogram, and the price last week on 09-10-2024 was 99000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 77631.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 14-10-2024 was 77691.0 for 10 grams, while last week's gold price on 09-10-2024 was 77461.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The silver price today in Chennai is 105600.0 per kilogram. The rate on the previous day, 14-10-2024, was 105700.0 per kilogram, and the price last week on 09-10-2024 was 104600.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 77637.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 14-10-2024 was 77697.0 for 10 grams, while last week's gold price on 09-10-2024 was 77467.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The silver price today in Mumbai is 99300.0 per kilogram. The rate on the previous day, 14-10-2024, was 99400.0 per kilogram, and the price last week on 09-10-2024 was 98300.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 77635.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 14-10-2024 was 77695.0 for 10 grams, while last week's gold price on 09-10-2024 was 77465.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The silver price today in Kolkata is 100800.0 per kilogram. The rate on the previous day, 14-10-2024, was 100900.0 per kilogram, and the price last week on 09-10-2024 was 99800.0 per kilogram.

As of the time of publication, the gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.75921.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 0.164%. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2375.5 per kilogram, down by 0.627%.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations concerning the gold trade significantly affect these prices. Additionally, global events such as the condition of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

