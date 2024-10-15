Gold and silver prices today on 15-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7778.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.50.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7131.3 per gram, also down by Rs.50.0.
The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.3%, while over the last month, it has decreased by -3.12%.
The current price of silver stands at Rs.100000.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Delhi
Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77783.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 14-10-2024 was ₹77843.0 for 10 grams, while last week's gold price on 09-10-2024 was ₹77613.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Delhi
The silver price today in Delhi is ₹100000.0 per kilogram. The rate on the previous day, 14-10-2024, was ₹100100.0 per kilogram, and the price last week on 09-10-2024 was ₹99000.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Chennai
Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹77631.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 14-10-2024 was ₹77691.0 for 10 grams, while last week's gold price on 09-10-2024 was ₹77461.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Chennai
The silver price today in Chennai is ₹105600.0 per kilogram. The rate on the previous day, 14-10-2024, was ₹105700.0 per kilogram, and the price last week on 09-10-2024 was ₹104600.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Mumbai
Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77637.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 14-10-2024 was ₹77697.0 for 10 grams, while last week's gold price on 09-10-2024 was ₹77467.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Mumbai
The silver price today in Mumbai is ₹99300.0 per kilogram. The rate on the previous day, 14-10-2024, was ₹99400.0 per kilogram, and the price last week on 09-10-2024 was ₹98300.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Kolkata
Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77635.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 14-10-2024 was ₹77695.0 for 10 grams, while last week's gold price on 09-10-2024 was ₹77465.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Kolkata
The silver price today in Kolkata is ₹100800.0 per kilogram. The rate on the previous day, 14-10-2024, was ₹100900.0 per kilogram, and the price last week on 09-10-2024 was ₹99800.0 per kilogram.
As of the time of publication, the gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.75921.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 0.164%. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2375.5 per kilogram, down by 0.627%.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations concerning the gold trade significantly affect these prices. Additionally, global events such as the condition of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.