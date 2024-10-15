Gold and silver prices today on 15-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77783.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100000.0 in Delhi.

Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7778.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.50.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7131.3 per gram, also down by Rs.50.0.

The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.3%, while over the last month, it has decreased by -3.12%.

The current price of silver stands at Rs.100000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77783.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 14-10-2024 was ₹77843.0 for 10 grams, while last week's gold price on 09-10-2024 was ₹77613.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The silver price today in Delhi is ₹100000.0 per kilogram. The rate on the previous day, 14-10-2024, was ₹100100.0 per kilogram, and the price last week on 09-10-2024 was ₹99000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹77631.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 14-10-2024 was ₹77691.0 for 10 grams, while last week's gold price on 09-10-2024 was ₹77461.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The silver price today in Chennai is ₹105600.0 per kilogram. The rate on the previous day, 14-10-2024, was ₹105700.0 per kilogram, and the price last week on 09-10-2024 was ₹104600.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77637.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 14-10-2024 was ₹77697.0 for 10 grams, while last week's gold price on 09-10-2024 was ₹77467.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The silver price today in Mumbai is ₹99300.0 per kilogram. The rate on the previous day, 14-10-2024, was ₹99400.0 per kilogram, and the price last week on 09-10-2024 was ₹98300.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77635.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 14-10-2024 was ₹77695.0 for 10 grams, while last week's gold price on 09-10-2024 was ₹77465.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The silver price today in Kolkata is ₹100800.0 per kilogram. The rate on the previous day, 14-10-2024, was ₹100900.0 per kilogram, and the price last week on 09-10-2024 was ₹99800.0 per kilogram.

As of the time of publication, the gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.75921.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 0.164%. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2375.5 per kilogram, down by 0.627%.