Gold and silver prices today on 15-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7581.3 per gm, down by Rs.1200.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6951.3 per gm, down by Rs.1100.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 3.26%, while over the past month it has recorded a change of 1.36%.

The price of silver stands at Rs.92500.0 per kg, having decreased by Rs.1500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹75813.0 per 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 14-11-2024, was ₹77023.0 per 10 grams, while last week's price on 09-11-2024 was ₹79533.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹92500.0 per kg. The rate on the preceding day, 14-11-2024, was ₹94100.0 per kg, with last week's price on 09-11-2024 being ₹97100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹75661.0 per 10 grams. The price from the previous day, 14-11-2024, was ₹76871.0 per 10 grams, and last week's price on 09-11-2024 was ₹79381.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹101600.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 14-11-2024, was ₹103700.0 per kg, and last week's price on 09-11-2024 was ₹105700.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹75667.0 per 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 14-11-2024, was ₹76877.0 per 10 grams, with last week's price on 09-11-2024 being ₹79387.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹91800.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 14-11-2024, was ₹93400.0 per kg, and last week's price on 09-11-2024 was ₹96400.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹75665.0 per 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 14-11-2024, was ₹76875.0 per 10 grams, and last week's price on 09-11-2024 was ₹79385.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹93300.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 14-11-2024, was ₹94900.0 per kg, and last week's price on 09-11-2024 was ₹97900.0 per kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.74811.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 0.458% at the time of publication.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.88800.0 per kg, indicating a decrease of 0.445% at the time of publication.