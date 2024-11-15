Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 15-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 15-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.75813.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.92500.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7581.3 per gm, down by Rs.1200.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6951.3 per gm, down by Rs.1100.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 3.26%, while over the past month it has recorded a change of 1.36%.

The price of silver stands at Rs.92500.0 per kg, having decreased by Rs.1500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 75813.0 per 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 14-11-2024, was 77023.0 per 10 grams, while last week's price on 09-11-2024 was 79533.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 92500.0 per kg. The rate on the preceding day, 14-11-2024, was 94100.0 per kg, with last week's price on 09-11-2024 being 97100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 75661.0 per 10 grams. The price from the previous day, 14-11-2024, was 76871.0 per 10 grams, and last week's price on 09-11-2024 was 79381.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 101600.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 14-11-2024, was 103700.0 per kg, and last week's price on 09-11-2024 was 105700.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 75667.0 per 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 14-11-2024, was 76877.0 per 10 grams, with last week's price on 09-11-2024 being 79387.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 91800.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 14-11-2024, was 93400.0 per kg, and last week's price on 09-11-2024 was 96400.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 75665.0 per 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 14-11-2024, was 76875.0 per 10 grams, and last week's price on 09-11-2024 was 79385.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 93300.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 14-11-2024, was 94900.0 per kg, and last week's price on 09-11-2024 was 97900.0 per kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.74811.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 0.458% at the time of publication.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.88800.0 per kg, indicating a decrease of 0.445% at the time of publication.

The fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including feedback from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among countries, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations pertaining to the gold trade all contribute to these variations. Moreover, global events such as the state of the worldwide economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

