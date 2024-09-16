Gold and silver prices today on 16-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Monday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7541.5 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.105.0. Meanwhile, the price of 22 carat gold stands at Rs.6923.0 per gram, up by Rs.130.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week has been a decrease of -2.46%, while over the past month, it has declined by -3.91%.

The current price of silver is Rs.89500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹75415.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 15-09-2024, was ₹75310.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week, on 10-09-2024, was ₹73460.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹89500.0 per kg. The silver rate yesterday, on 15-09-2024, was ₹89500.0 per kg, while the price last week, on 10-09-2024, was ₹87000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹73260.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 15-09-2024, was ₹73100.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week, on 10-09-2024, was ₹73310.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹95000.0 per kg. The silver rate yesterday, on 15-09-2024, was ₹95000.0 per kg, while the price last week, on 10-09-2024, was ₹92000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹74150.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 15-09-2024, was ₹73990.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week, on 10-09-2024, was ₹73310.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹89500.0 per kg. The silver rate yesterday, on 15-09-2024, was ₹89500.0 per kg, while the price last week, on 10-09-2024, was ₹87000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹75750.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 15-09-2024, was ₹75600.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week, on 10-09-2024, was ₹73310.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹89500.0 per kg. The silver rate yesterday, on 15-09-2024, was ₹89500.0 per kg, while the price last week, on 10-09-2024, was ₹87000.0 per kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.535.5 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 10.87% at the time of publication.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2380.5 per kg, indicating a decrease of 13.844% at the time of publication.