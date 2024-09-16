Gold and silver prices today on 16-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Monday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7541.5 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.105.0. Meanwhile, the price of 22 carat gold stands at Rs.6923.0 per gram, up by Rs.130.0.
The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week has been a decrease of -2.46%, while over the past month, it has declined by -3.91%.
The current price of silver is Rs.89500.0 per kg.
Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹75415.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 15-09-2024, was ₹75310.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week, on 10-09-2024, was ₹73460.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹89500.0 per kg. The silver rate yesterday, on 15-09-2024, was ₹89500.0 per kg, while the price last week, on 10-09-2024, was ₹87000.0 per kg.
Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹73260.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 15-09-2024, was ₹73100.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week, on 10-09-2024, was ₹73310.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹95000.0 per kg. The silver rate yesterday, on 15-09-2024, was ₹95000.0 per kg, while the price last week, on 10-09-2024, was ₹92000.0 per kg.
Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹74150.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 15-09-2024, was ₹73990.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week, on 10-09-2024, was ₹73310.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹89500.0 per kg. The silver rate yesterday, on 15-09-2024, was ₹89500.0 per kg, while the price last week, on 10-09-2024, was ₹87000.0 per kg.
Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹75750.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 15-09-2024, was ₹75600.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week, on 10-09-2024, was ₹73310.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹89500.0 per kg. The silver rate yesterday, on 15-09-2024, was ₹89500.0 per kg, while the price last week, on 10-09-2024, was ₹87000.0 per kg.
The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.535.5 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 10.87% at the time of publication.
The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2380.5 per kg, indicating a decrease of 13.844% at the time of publication.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations concerning gold trade contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices within the Indian market.
