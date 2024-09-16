Gold and silver prices today on 16-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.75415.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.89500.0 in Delhi.

Published16 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Monday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7541.5 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.105.0. Meanwhile, the price of 22 carat gold stands at Rs.6923.0 per gram, up by Rs.130.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week has been a decrease of -2.46%, while over the past month, it has declined by -3.91%.

The current price of silver is Rs.89500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 75415.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 15-09-2024, was 75310.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week, on 10-09-2024, was 73460.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 89500.0 per kg. The silver rate yesterday, on 15-09-2024, was 89500.0 per kg, while the price last week, on 10-09-2024, was 87000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73260.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 15-09-2024, was 73100.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week, on 10-09-2024, was 73310.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 95000.0 per kg. The silver rate yesterday, on 15-09-2024, was 95000.0 per kg, while the price last week, on 10-09-2024, was 92000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 74150.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 15-09-2024, was 73990.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week, on 10-09-2024, was 73310.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 89500.0 per kg. The silver rate yesterday, on 15-09-2024, was 89500.0 per kg, while the price last week, on 10-09-2024, was 87000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 75750.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 15-09-2024, was 75600.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week, on 10-09-2024, was 73310.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 89500.0 per kg. The silver rate yesterday, on 15-09-2024, was 89500.0 per kg, while the price last week, on 10-09-2024, was 87000.0 per kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.535.5 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 10.87% at the time of publication.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2380.5 per kg, indicating a decrease of 13.844% at the time of publication.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations concerning gold trade contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices within the Indian market.

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 16-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

