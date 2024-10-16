Gold and silver prices today on 16-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77563.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100000.0 in Delhi.

Livemint
Published16 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices witnessed a minor decline on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7756.3 per gm, reflecting a decrease of Rs.220.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7111.3 per gm, which is down by Rs.200.0.


The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.26%, while in the last month, it has decreased by -5.79%.


The price of silver stands at Rs.100000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 77563.0/10 grams. The Gold Price on 15-10-2024 was 77833.0/10 grams, and the price a week ago on 10-10-2024 was 76853.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 100000.0/Kg. The Silver rate on 15-10-2024 was 100000.0/Kg, while last week’s price on 10-10-2024 was 97000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 77411.0/10 grams. The Gold Price on 15-10-2024 was 77681.0/10 grams, and last week’s price on 10-10-2024 was 76701.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 105600.0/Kg. The Silver rate on 15-10-2024 was 105600.0/Kg, and last week’s price on 10-10-2024 was 102600.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 77417.0/10 grams. The Gold Price on 15-10-2024 was 77687.0/10 grams, and last week’s price on 10-10-2024 was 76707.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 99200.0/Kg. The Silver rate on 15-10-2024 was 99300.0/Kg, and last week’s price on 10-10-2024 was 96300.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 77415.0/10 grams. The Gold Price on 15-10-2024 was 77685.0/10 grams, and last week’s price on 10-10-2024 was 76705.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 100800.0/Kg. The Silver rate on 15-10-2024 was 100800.0/Kg, while last week’s price on 10-10-2024 was 97800.0/Kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.254.5 per 10 gm, reflecting a decline of 3.962% at the time of publication.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.91691.0 per kg, indicating an increase of 0.074% at the time of publication.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, current interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Furthermore, global events such as the state of the economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly impact gold prices in the Indian market.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 16-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

156.00
10:17 AM | 16 OCT 2024
0.35 (0.22%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

169.60
10:16 AM | 16 OCT 2024
1.75 (1.04%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

351.90
10:16 AM | 16 OCT 2024
2.7 (0.77%)

Tata Power share price

464.25
10:17 AM | 16 OCT 2024
0.75 (0.16%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

HDFC Asset Management Company share price

4,740.00
10:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
191.35 (4.21%)

Siemens share price

8,018.95
10:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
146.65 (1.86%)

Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

2,910.35
10:08 AM | 16 OCT 2024
52.55 (1.84%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

15,437.15
10:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
35.45 (0.23%)
More from 52 Week High

KEI Industries share price

4,385.25
10:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-301.65 (-6.44%)

Cochin Shipyard share price

1,614.00
10:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-58 (-3.47%)

Oil India share price

542.95
10:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-16.35 (-2.92%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

85.13
10:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-2.41 (-2.75%)
More from Top Losers

Railtel Corporation Of India share price

437.20
10:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
29.1 (7.13%)

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price

612.15
10:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
29.15 (5%)

Indigo Paints share price

1,575.10
10:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
69.95 (4.65%)

B E M L share price

3,890.30
10:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
170.7 (4.59%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,405.00-220.00
    Chennai
    77,411.00-220.00
    Delhi
    77,563.00-220.00
    Kolkata
    77,415.00-220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.