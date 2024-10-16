Gold and silver prices today on 16-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77563.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100000.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices witnessed a minor decline on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7756.3 per gm, reflecting a decrease of Rs.220.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7111.3 per gm, which is down by Rs.200.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.26%, while in the last month, it has decreased by -5.79%.

The price of silver stands at Rs.100000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77563.0/10 grams. The Gold Price on 15-10-2024 was ₹77833.0/10 grams, and the price a week ago on 10-10-2024 was ₹76853.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹100000.0/Kg. The Silver rate on 15-10-2024 was ₹100000.0/Kg, while last week’s price on 10-10-2024 was ₹97000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹77411.0/10 grams. The Gold Price on 15-10-2024 was ₹77681.0/10 grams, and last week's price on 10-10-2024 was ₹76701.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹105600.0/Kg. The Silver rate on 15-10-2024 was ₹105600.0/Kg, and last week’s price on 10-10-2024 was ₹102600.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77417.0/10 grams. The Gold Price on 15-10-2024 was ₹77687.0/10 grams, and last week’s price on 10-10-2024 was ₹76707.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹99200.0/Kg. The Silver rate on 15-10-2024 was ₹99300.0/Kg, and last week's price on 10-10-2024 was ₹96300.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77415.0/10 grams. The Gold Price on 15-10-2024 was ₹77685.0/10 grams, and last week’s price on 10-10-2024 was ₹76705.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹100800.0/Kg. The Silver rate on 15-10-2024 was ₹100800.0/Kg, while last week’s price on 10-10-2024 was ₹97800.0/Kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.254.5 per 10 gm, reflecting a decline of 3.962% at the time of publication.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.91691.0 per kg, indicating an increase of 0.074% at the time of publication.