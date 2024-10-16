Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 16-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 16-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77563.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100000.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices witnessed a minor decline on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7756.3 per gm, reflecting a decrease of Rs.220.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7111.3 per gm, which is down by Rs.200.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.26%, while in the last month, it has decreased by -5.79%.

The price of silver stands at Rs.100000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 77563.0/10 grams. The Gold Price on 15-10-2024 was 77833.0/10 grams, and the price a week ago on 10-10-2024 was 76853.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 100000.0/Kg. The Silver rate on 15-10-2024 was 100000.0/Kg, while last week’s price on 10-10-2024 was 97000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 77411.0/10 grams. The Gold Price on 15-10-2024 was 77681.0/10 grams, and last week’s price on 10-10-2024 was 76701.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 105600.0/Kg. The Silver rate on 15-10-2024 was 105600.0/Kg, and last week’s price on 10-10-2024 was 102600.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 77417.0/10 grams. The Gold Price on 15-10-2024 was 77687.0/10 grams, and last week’s price on 10-10-2024 was 76707.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 99200.0/Kg. The Silver rate on 15-10-2024 was 99300.0/Kg, and last week’s price on 10-10-2024 was 96300.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 77415.0/10 grams. The Gold Price on 15-10-2024 was 77685.0/10 grams, and last week’s price on 10-10-2024 was 76705.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 100800.0/Kg. The Silver rate on 15-10-2024 was 100800.0/Kg, while last week’s price on 10-10-2024 was 97800.0/Kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.254.5 per 10 gm, reflecting a decline of 3.962% at the time of publication.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.91691.0 per kg, indicating an increase of 0.074% at the time of publication.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, current interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Furthermore, global events such as the state of the economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly impact gold prices in the Indian market.

