Gold and silver prices today on 16-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.75943.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.92500.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices observed a slight increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7594.3 per gm, reflecting an increment of Rs.130.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6963.3 per gm, which has risen by Rs.120.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 3.27%, while over the last month, it has experienced a change of 1.66%.

The current cost of silver stands at Rs.92500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹75943.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 15-11-2024 was ₹77013.0 for 10 grams, while last week’s gold price on 10-11-2024 was ₹79533.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹92500.0 per Kg. The Silver rate on 15-11-2024 was ₹94000.0 per Kg, and last week’s silver price on 10-11-2024 was ₹97100.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹75791.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded on 15-11-2024 was ₹76861.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 10-11-2024 was ₹79381.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹101600.0 per Kg. The rate on 15-11-2024 was ₹103800.0 per Kg, and last week’s silver price on 10-11-2024 was ₹105700.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹75797.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 15-11-2024 was ₹76867.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 10-11-2024 was ₹79387.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹91800.0 per Kg. The rate on 15-11-2024 was ₹93300.0 per Kg, and last week's silver price on 10-11-2024 was ₹96400.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹75795.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 15-11-2024 was ₹76865.0 for 10 grams, while last week’s gold price on 10-11-2024 was ₹79385.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹93300.0 per Kg. The rate recorded on 15-11-2024 was ₹94800.0 per Kg, and last week’s silver price on 10-11-2024 was ₹97900.0 per Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.73921.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 0.314% at the time of publication.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.90743.0 per kg, marking a decline of 0.462% at the time of publication.