Next Story
Gold and silver prices today on 16-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.75943.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.92500.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices observed a slight increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7594.3 per gm, reflecting an increment of Rs.130.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6963.3 per gm, which has risen by Rs.120.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 3.27%, while over the last month, it has experienced a change of 1.66%.

The current cost of silver stands at Rs.92500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 75943.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 15-11-2024 was 77013.0 for 10 grams, while last week’s gold price on 10-11-2024 was 79533.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 92500.0 per Kg. The Silver rate on 15-11-2024 was 94000.0 per Kg, and last week’s silver price on 10-11-2024 was 97100.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 75791.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded on 15-11-2024 was 76861.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 10-11-2024 was 79381.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 101600.0 per Kg. The rate on 15-11-2024 was 103800.0 per Kg, and last week’s silver price on 10-11-2024 was 105700.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 75797.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 15-11-2024 was 76867.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 10-11-2024 was 79387.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 91800.0 per Kg. The rate on 15-11-2024 was 93300.0 per Kg, and last week’s silver price on 10-11-2024 was 96400.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 75795.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 15-11-2024 was 76865.0 for 10 grams, while last week’s gold price on 10-11-2024 was 79385.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 93300.0 per Kg. The rate recorded on 15-11-2024 was 94800.0 per Kg, and last week’s silver price on 10-11-2024 was 97900.0 per Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.73921.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 0.314% at the time of publication.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.90743.0 per kg, marking a decline of 0.462% at the time of publication.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from respected jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events, including the status of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, significantly impact gold prices in the Indian market.

