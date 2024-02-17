Gold and silver prices Today on 17-02-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Saturday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.6341.0 per gm, up by Rs.795.0, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.5808.4 per gm, up by Rs.729.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the last one week, the price change in 24 carat gold has been 1.09%, and in the last month, it has been 0.64%.

The cost of silver is Rs.75600.0 per kg, up by Rs.1000.0 per kg.

Gold and Silver prices in different cities are as follows:

Chennai: Gold price - Rs.63040.0/10g, Silver price - Rs.77000.0/1kg.

Delhi: Gold price - Rs.63410.0/10g, Silver price - Rs.75600.0/1kg.

Mumbai: Gold price - Rs.62793.0/10g, Silver price - Rs.75600.0/1kg.

Kolkata: Gold price - Rs.62854.0/10g, Silver price - Rs.75600.0/1kg.

The gold April 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.0.0 per 10 gm, down by 100.0% at the time of publishing.

The silver March 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.0.0 per kg, down by 100.0% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations between countries, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to the gold market all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events such as the state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

