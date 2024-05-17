Active Stocks
Gold and silver prices today on 17-05-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today:Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.75127.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.86400.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price todayPremium
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Friday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7512.7 per gm up by Rs.880.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6881.6 per gm up by Rs.805.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.34% .whereas in the last month it has been 0.26%.

The cost of silver is Rs.86400.0 per kg up by Rs.1640.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 75127.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 16-05-2024 was 74577.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 11-05-2024 was 74322.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 86400.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 16-05-2024 was 84160.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 11-05-2024 was 84300.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 75568.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 16-05-2024 was 74433.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 11-05-2024 was 74176.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 86490.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 16-05-2024 was 84250.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 11-05-2024 was 84300.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 75054.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 16-05-2024 was 73492.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 11-05-2024 was 75052.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 86400.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 16-05-2024 was 84160.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 11-05-2024 was 84300.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 75201.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 16-05-2024 was 73637.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 11-05-2024 was 74395.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 86400.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 16-05-2024 was 84160.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 11-05-2024 was 84300.0/Kg.

The gold June 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.72923.0 per 10 gm down by 0.078% at the time of publishing.

The silver September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.88693.0 per kg down by 0.114% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint.
More Less
Published: 17 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST
