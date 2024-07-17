Gold and silver prices today on 17-07-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today:Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.74806.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.92200.0 in Delhi.

Livemint
First Published17 Jul 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Wednesday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7480.6 per gm down by Rs.460.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6852.3 per gm down by Rs.421.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.36% .whereas in the last month it has been -0.61%.

The cost of silver is Rs.92200.0 per kg up by Rs.180.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 74806.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 16-07-2024 was 73972.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 11-07-2024 was 73705.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 92200.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 16-07-2024 was 91920.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 11-07-2024 was 91980.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 75099.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 16-07-2024 was 73827.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 11-07-2024 was 74722.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 92110.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 16-07-2024 was 92100.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 11-07-2024 was 92070.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 75099.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 16-07-2024 was 74989.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 11-07-2024 was 74286.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 92200.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 16-07-2024 was 91920.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 11-07-2024 was 91980.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 75466.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 16-07-2024 was 74045.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 11-07-2024 was 74722.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 92200.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 16-07-2024 was 91920.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 11-07-2024 was 91980.0/Kg.

The gold October 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.74675.0 per 10 gm up by 0.042% at the time of publishing.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.99100.0 per kg up by 0.16% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:17 Jul 2024, 10:15 AM IST
HomeMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 17-07-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,246.00928.00
    Chennai
    75,099.00344.00
    Delhi
    74,806.00-460.00
    Kolkata
    75,466.00419.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue