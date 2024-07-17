Gold and silver prices today on 17-07-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today:Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.74806.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.92200.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Wednesday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7480.6 per gm down by Rs.460.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6852.3 per gm down by Rs.421.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.36% .whereas in the last month it has been -0.61%.

The cost of silver is Rs.92200.0 per kg up by Rs.180.0 per kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Delhi Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹74806.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 16-07-2024 was ₹73972.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 11-07-2024 was ₹73705.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹92200.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 16-07-2024 was ₹91920.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 11-07-2024 was ₹91980.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹75099.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 16-07-2024 was ₹73827.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 11-07-2024 was ₹74722.0/10 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price in Chennai Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹92110.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 16-07-2024 was ₹92100.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 11-07-2024 was ₹92070.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹75099.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 16-07-2024 was ₹74989.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 11-07-2024 was ₹74286.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹92200.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 16-07-2024 was ₹91920.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 11-07-2024 was ₹91980.0/Kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Kolkata Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹75466.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 16-07-2024 was ₹74045.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 11-07-2024 was ₹74722.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹92200.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 16-07-2024 was ₹91920.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 11-07-2024 was ₹91980.0/Kg.

The gold October 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.74675.0 per 10 gm up by 0.042% at the time of publishing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.99100.0 per kg up by 0.16% at the time of publishing.