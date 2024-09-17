Gold and silver prices today on 17-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7333.0 per gm, reflecting a decrease of Rs.2085.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6737.0 per gm, down by Rs.1860.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.85%, while in the last month, it has decreased by -4.37%. The cost of silver is Rs.89500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹73330.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 16-09-2024 was ₹75310.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 11-09-2024 was ₹73920.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹89500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 16-09-2024 was ₹89500.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 11-09-2024 was ₹85000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹73280.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 16-09-2024 was ₹73100.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 11-09-2024 was ₹71820.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹95000.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 16-09-2024 was ₹95000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 11-09-2024 was ₹90000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹74340.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 16-09-2024 was ₹73990.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 11-09-2024 was ₹72670.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹89500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 16-09-2024 was ₹89500.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 11-09-2024 was ₹85000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹73290.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 16-09-2024 was ₹75600.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 11-09-2024 was ₹73070.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹89500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 16-09-2024 was ₹89500.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 11-09-2024 was ₹85000.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.74509.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.181% at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2020.0 per kg, down by 2.321% at the time of publishing.