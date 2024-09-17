Gold and silver prices today on 17-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73330.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.89500.0 in Delhi.

Published17 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7333.0 per gm, reflecting a decrease of Rs.2085.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6737.0 per gm, down by Rs.1860.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.85%, while in the last month, it has decreased by -4.37%. The cost of silver is Rs.89500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 73330.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 16-09-2024 was 75310.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 11-09-2024 was 73920.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 89500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 16-09-2024 was 89500.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 11-09-2024 was 85000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73280.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 16-09-2024 was 73100.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 11-09-2024 was 71820.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 95000.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 16-09-2024 was 95000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 11-09-2024 was 90000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 74340.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 16-09-2024 was 73990.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 11-09-2024 was 72670.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 89500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 16-09-2024 was 89500.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 11-09-2024 was 85000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 73290.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 16-09-2024 was 75600.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 11-09-2024 was 73070.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 89500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 16-09-2024 was 89500.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 11-09-2024 was 85000.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.74509.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.181% at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2020.0 per kg, down by 2.321% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, current interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade significantly contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:17 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
