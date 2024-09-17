Gold and silver prices today on 17-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7333.0 per gm, reflecting a decrease of Rs.2085.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6737.0 per gm, down by Rs.1860.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.85%, while in the last month, it has decreased by -4.37%. The cost of silver is Rs.89500.0 per kg.
Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹73330.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 16-09-2024 was ₹75310.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 11-09-2024 was ₹73920.0/10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹89500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 16-09-2024 was ₹89500.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 11-09-2024 was ₹85000.0/Kg.
Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹73280.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 16-09-2024 was ₹73100.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 11-09-2024 was ₹71820.0/10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹95000.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 16-09-2024 was ₹95000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 11-09-2024 was ₹90000.0/Kg.
Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹74340.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 16-09-2024 was ₹73990.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 11-09-2024 was ₹72670.0/10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹89500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 16-09-2024 was ₹89500.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 11-09-2024 was ₹85000.0/Kg.
Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹73290.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 16-09-2024 was ₹75600.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 11-09-2024 was ₹73070.0/10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹89500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 16-09-2024 was ₹89500.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 11-09-2024 was ₹85000.0/Kg.
The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.74509.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.181% at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2020.0 per kg, down by 2.321% at the time of publishing.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, current interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade significantly contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices in the Indian market.
